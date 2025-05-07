Menu Explore
DC, MI's travel plans impacted as Dharamsala airport shut in wake of Operation Sindoor

ByHT Sports Desk
May 07, 2025 02:50 PM IST

The IPL franchises are set to face logistical challenges after the closest airport to Dharamsala was shut down due to military tensions with Pakistan.

With the Dharamsala airport among the 18 airbases shut due to heightened military tensions following India’s retaliatory missile strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Indian Premier League is set to face logistical hurdles. The effects are already being felt by franchises slated to play in the scenic Himachal town.

Mumbai Indians' Ashwani Kumar (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans(AFP)
Punjab Kings, who have Dharamsala as their second home base, are scheduled to host Delhi Capitals on Thursday and Mumbai Indians on May 11. While players from both teams – PBKS and DC – are already in the city and aren’t facing immediate inconvenience, Delhi Capitals now face a complex situation given their need to return home for a game on Sunday.

The shutdown of the nearest alternate airport in Chandigarh has increased the challenge, leaving limited options for safe and timely team movement. As a result, both the BCCI and franchises have decided to adopt a cautious "wait and watch" approach as the situation develops.

“Everything is fluid at the moment. Discussions are on with franchises and they are also internally discussing about what are the options of travelling from Dharamsala to Delhi in case the airport remains shut,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“One option (for Delhi Capitals) remains bus journey but then it is not just about teams but also the broadcast crew and equipment. It's an evolving situation,” the source added.

India’s counter-terror operation, launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, lost their lives, led to strikes on nine strategic terror-linked locations. The military escalation has caused a temporary halt at several civilian airports in the northern and western regions, including Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Jamnagar.

With Chandigarh airport, a key transit hub for reaching Himachal Pradesh, also currently shut, teams like Mumbai Indians, who are yet to travel to Dharamsala for their May 11 fixture, are now grappling with uncertainty, too.

With the situation still evolving, there is no clear timeline for when the airports will reopen, leaving franchises with no choice but to wait for further government directives.

