DC Predicted XI vs CSK, IPL 2022: Pant likely to bring back 2 India stars as Delhi aim to solidify claim for top-4 spot

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will be aiming to bank upon the momentum when they take on a struggling Chennai Super Kings in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Sunday. The DC registered a dominant win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game and jumped to the fifth spot in the points table, with five wins and as many losses. The Rishabh Pant-led DC have had an inconsistent season so far, but now find themselves among the frontrunners in the race for the top-4 after Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders conceded defeats in their respective games on Saturday. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

As the Delhi Capitals prepare for the clash against MS Dhoni's CSK, take a look at their probable XI:

Openers: Prithvi Shaw and David Warner; Shaw is expected to return for the game against Chennai Super Kings and is set to replace Mandeep Singh in the opening slot, who was dismissed on a five-ball duck against SRH.

Top and Middle-order: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, and Rovman Powell; The Delhi Capitals promoted Rovman Powell in the game against SRH and the move rewarded them brilliantly, as he remained unbeaten on 67 to steer the side's total to 207/3.

Power-hitter: Rovman Powell; The West Indian also remains the most destructive power-hitter in the Capitals XI. After a series of low scores in the first six games, Powell returned to run-scoring with successive 30+ scores in the next three matches before slamming his first half-century in the last match.

Lower-middle order and spinners: Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav; Axar Patel is likely to return to the XI and will replace Ripal Patel in the side. Kuldeep and Lalit are expected to retain their places in the XI.

Pacers: Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje; The South African speedster made his return to the XI in the last game. However, doubts remain over the fitness of Khaleel Ahmed after he was hit near his collarbone during the game against SRH. If he is unfit to take the field, Chetan Sakariya could replace him in the side.

DC Predicted XI vs CSK: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje

Changes in the XI: There are two changes likely in the XI with Shaw coming in place of Mandeep, while Axar replacing Ripal. A third change can be a possibility if Khaleel is deemed unfit, with Sakariya set to replace him.

