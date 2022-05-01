DC Predicted XI vs LSG, IPL 2022: Toss-up between two left-arm pacers as Delhi strive for consistency

The Delhi Capitals will return to action on Sunday when the side takes on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. The Capitals returned to winning ways with an emphatic four-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game, and would be aiming to bank on the momentum against KL Rahul’s men. While DC’s middle-order has been going through a dry patch, their opening order remains in great form while Rovman Powell also seems to have finally found his long-lost touch in the season. Among bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav’s consistent performances have been key for the DC, while Chetan Sakariya also enjoyed a fine debut for the side in the game against KKR. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

As the Capitals prepare for the Super Giants challenge, take a look at their probable XI for the game:

Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are an absolute no-brainer in the opening role for the side. Both have been in scintillating form and even as Shaw departed on a duck in the previous game, his contributions in the Powerplay have been immense in DC’s win so far.

Top and Middle-order Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav. It is likely that Rishabh Pant will return to his number four spot, as it provides the DC with much more stability in the middle-order.

Power hitter Rovman Powell. After a quiet start to his IPL stint with Delhi Capitals, Powell has looked in good touch over the past two games for the side. In the game against KKR, Powell played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 33 off just 16 deliveries to steer DC past the finishing line.

Spin Options Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav. Both spinners have been in fine form for DC so far, and Kuldeep will be looking to bank on the momentum after his four-fer against KKR in the previous game.

Pacers Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya. It may be a toss-up between Khaleel Ahmed and Sakariya, but don’t be surprised if Sakariya retains his spot. The left-armer was excellent against KKR, conceding only 18 off his four overs while taking the crucial wicket of Aaron Finch.

DC Predicted XI vs LSG Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Chetan Sakariya

