DC Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant likely to make 2 changes as Delhi fight to stay in playoff contention

The Delhi Capitals will be aiming to bring their campaign back on track when the side faces the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday. DC had faced a frustrating six-run defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game, when the side fell marginally sort in the 196-run chase. However, the side will draw positives from its middle-order stepping up in the run-chase when Prithvi Shaw and David Warner -- the most consistent batters for the Capitals in this season so far, were dismissed cheaply. The Capitals are currently seventh in the IPL table with four wins in nine matches, and another loss could potentially hurt their chances of qualification in the playoff stage. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

As the Capitals prepare for the challenge against Sunrisers Hyderabad, take a look at their probable XI:

Openers: Prithvi Shaw and David Warner; A no-brainer, really. Both players have been in fine form since the start of the season and even as the duo failed to make a mark in the previous game, DC will be hoping for its strong comeback against SRH.

Top and middle-order: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat/Sarfaraz Khan; The Capitals are expected to make a change in the middle-order with the underperforming Lalit Yadav potentially making space for one of KS Bharat or Sarfaraz Khan. Bharat is yet to make his debut for the Capitals but impressed with his consistent outings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season.

Power hitter: Rovman Powell; The West Indian didn't enjoy a fruitful start to the season but has shown his potential in the past few games for the Capitals. Powell's 21-ball 35 took the DC close in their run-chase against LSG, but his wicket eventually proved the turning point.

Spin options: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav; The duo has been fine form for the Capitals and is expected to retain its place in the XI for the game.

Pacers: Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya, Shardul Thakur; The DC pace attack failed to impress in the previous game and Rishabh Pant might be inclined towards bringing back Khaleel Ahmed in the side.

Changes in the XI: While one of KS Bharat and Sarfaraz Khan is likely to replace Lalit, Khaleel Ahmed might be coming back to the XI in place of Sakariya.

DC Predicted XI vs SRH Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), KS Bharat/Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

