Debutant Marco Jansen goes past Shaun Pollock; joins Donald, Klusener in elite list during 1st Test at Centurion

Marco Jansen enjoyed an impressive outing in his debut game against India, taking 5 wickets across the two innings in Centurion. The left-armer took four of them in the second innings as India were bowled out on 174; his dismissals also include that of Virat Kohli's, as he drew him to play the cover drive on the first ball after lunch.

Jansen recorded figures of 1/69 and 4/55 in the first and second innings respectively.

As Jansen took five wickets in the match, he joined an elite list of South African bowlers who took five or more wickets in their debut Test.

With his five-wicket haul in the Test, Jansen joined a legendary list of Proteas bowlers which include Alan Donald, Lance Klusener, and Vernon Philander among others who have achieved a similar feat on their debut.

Jansen, 21, is making his first international appearance for South Africa and appeared for the ‘A’ side during India ‘A’s tour of the country, which preceded the senior men's series.

The South African record for most wickets on debut is held by Alf Hall, who took 11 wickets across both innings in 1923. Before Jansen, Lutho Sipamla had taken more than five wickets on debut (in 2020) during the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka at the same venue.

Earlier, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 4-42 as well, as the duo helped South Africa bowl India out for 174 in their second innings but the tourists set an imposing victory target of 305 an hour before tea on day four of the first test.

The wicket is providing ample assistance to the seam bowlers, both in terms of movement and bounce, and South Africa will need a record chase in Pretoria if they are to win the game with the previous best being 251 for eight by England in 2000.

Rishabh Pant (34) was the top scorer for India in their second innings after they resumed on 16 for one in the morning but were largely subdued by some excellent bowling from the home side.

Apart from Rabada and Jansen, Lungi Ngidi was also among the wickets in the second innings as he finished with figures of 2/31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON