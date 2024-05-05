New Delhi [India], : The members of the Delhi Capitals squad, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav and Gulbadin Naib, spent time with the players of the DC Aravali Cricket Academy in Faridabad. Delhi Capitals' players pay visit to DC Academy in Faridabad

The DC Academy players on Saturday had a memorable experience as they were given the opportunity to interact and perform some drills with the Delhi Capitals stars.

Notably, Dhull, who led India to the U-19 World Cup 2022 title, is a DC Academy prodigy. He was acquired in the IPL 2022 auction by the Delhi-based franchise.

Dhull has yet to make an appearance for DC in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. He featured in four matches last season and scored 16 runs at an average of 5.33.

Lalit has had the opportunity to make an impact for Delhi in the ongoing season. The 27-year-old all-rounder has played two matches, amassed 10 runs and is wicketless in the three overs that he bowled across both games.

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib was brought in as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the IPL season.

This marked his first stint in the IPL. Naib signed in for his reserve price of INR 50 lakh. Marsh was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The Australian all-rounder could feature in only four games this season for DC, scoring 61 runs in three innings and getting a wicket. His highest score was 23. This is the second successive season that DC has lost his services midway through the tournament.

DC are currently sixth in the table with ten points in 11 matches with a negative net run rate of 0.442. With five wins under their belt in the ongoing season, DC will look to extend their win record against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

