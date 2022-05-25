Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

Delhi Capitals players receive gifts from fans at team hotel

The fans showed their support through drawings, posters and personalized notes and gifts leaving the players moved.
DC captain Rishabh Pant received a poster fom a fan
Published on May 25, 2022 03:46 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Delhi Capitals may have failed to qualify for the playoffs but that hasn't affected their fan base. The DC players were in for a surprise when they received multiple gifts from their fans at their team hotel in Mumbai ahead of their last league match against Mumbai Indians. The fans showed their support through drawings, posters and personalized notes and gifts leaving the players moved.

The Delhi Capitals have not been in action in their own city for the last three seasons and therefore the supporters have found another way to intimate that the players are always in their thoughts throughout the season. The fans mailed their handpicked goodies to the Delhi Capitals office in Delhi, after which they were delivered to the team in Mumbai.

Additionally, the fans also had an opportunity to interact with captain Rishabh Pant, head coach Ricky Ponting along with the other members of the Delhi Capitals camp in a virtual meet. The fans showed their sketches, performed dance, sang songs and also recited personalised poems for the team.

The Delhi Capitals finished at the fifth place in IPL 2022 after going down by 5 wickets against Mumbai Indians in their final league match.

