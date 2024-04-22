New Delhi [India], : Australian and Delhi Capitals opener David Warner on Monday revealed the name of two young batters from the franchise who impressed him the most during this Indian Premier League season. Delhi Capitals' Warner reveals two team batters who have impressed him

Delhi Capitals is currently at eighth place in the points table with six points after three wins and five losses. They lost their last game to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking in a press event to the media at Delhi, Warner said Delhi Capitals batters Jake Fraser McGurk and India batter Abhishek Porel have impressed him the most.

"Jake has been good. He always had the talent. Also, Abhishek has been really good. During that game against Punjab, he had an opportunity to bat as an impact player and he got like 30 something in nine balls . He is going to be a great player. On the other day against SRH, he played well ," said Warner.

Fraser, who is from Australia, has scored 140 runs in three games at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 222.22 with two fifties and best score of 65. Porel has got 148 runs in seven innings at an average of 29.60 and an SR of 162-plus. His best score is 42.

On the Impact Player rule, Warner said that it is more about how teams adapt to it and pointed out that it helps in maximising on players sitting at the bench.

"But it is taking all-rounders out," he cautioned.

Talking about the high-scoring IPL games this year, Warner said that if great batters play on fine surfaces and smaller boundaries, it will result in big scores.

"Wickets been good, flat, very hard. It is not limited to Bengaluru only, now in Hyderabad, Kolkata as well. Hyderabad has always been a great surface," he added.

Speaking on his team's performance, he said that the team is not where it should be right now and they have to make improvements with both bat and ball.

"We got to win the remaining games for qualifying for playoffs," he added.

On his team's inconsistent performance with the ball, Warner said that sometimes, they miss their mark and execution.

"If we get wickets early, we are a very dangerous bowling unit. We have a very great bowling attack," he concluded.

DC's next game is against Gujarat Titans at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

