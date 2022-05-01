Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch DC vs LSG Live

Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Delhi have endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini Covid outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. While the win boosted the Capitals’, who are sixth on the points table, playoff chances, the middle order collapse while chasing an easy total will be a cause of concern.

LSG, meanwhile, are on course to sealing a playoffs berth, sitting at number three on the points table with six wins from nine outings. While Rahul has been in sublime form. Rahul has two centuries and a fifty under his belt this season and his innings have been the bedrock of LSG’s wins.

Here is all you need to know about DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants begins at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday (May 1). The toss for DC vs KKR will happen at 3:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

