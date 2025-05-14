Rohit Sharma meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to set internet ablaze, fans speculate entry into politics

Rohit Sharma, who recently announced retirement from Test cricket, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (May 13) at his official residence at Varsha. The meeting marked a special occasion to celebrate the cricketer's illustrious Test career. Rohit Sharma was greeted by Devendra Fadnavis(@Dev_Fadnavis/X)

Fadnavis shared his thoughts on the meeting through his official X account, expressing both admiration and best wishes for Sharma, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

“It as great to welcome, meet and interact with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma at my official residence Varsha. I extended my best wishes to him on his retirement from Test cricket and for continued success in the next chapter of his journey!”

The photographs shared by Fadnavis with Rohit Sharma sparked speculations of the former Indian Test captain's entry into politics. While there was nothing to back the notion, fans flooded social media with speculation.

After an 11-year journey in Test cricket, Rohit Sharma hung up his boots in the longest format. His Test career began memorably against the West Indies in November 2013, and he went on to represent India in 67 Tests.

Rohit accumulated 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. His highest score of 212 stands out as a highlight from the 2019 home series against South Africa. With this achievement, he concludes his Test career as India's 16th-highest run-scorer.

His Test debut at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2013 saw him announce his arrival with a brilliant 177. However, despite glimpses of his talent, Rohit initially faced challenges in cementing his place as a consistent top-order batter in the Test side, particularly in overseas conditions. Between 2013 and 2018, he featured in just 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.63, comprising three centuries and 10 fifties in 47 innings, with a best of 151. He encountered difficulties in away tours, especially in challenging nations like South Africa, England, and New Zealand, where success is often seen as a benchmark for great Indian batsmen.

A significant turning point arrived in 2019 when he began opening the innings and struck twin centuries against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, effectively reviving his Test career. In the 40 Tests that followed during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Rohit amassed 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, including nine centuries and eight fifties. His highest score during this period was 212. Notably, he stands as India's leading run-scorer and century-maker in WTC history, and ranks 10th overall among the highest run-getters in the championship. He also captained India in the 2023 WTC final against Australia in the UK, where the team faced defeat.