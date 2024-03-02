'Dhoni said have a seat and himself sat on floor': MSD's 'down-to-earth' gesture that floored India batter on debut tour

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made a massive impact on cricketers across the globe with his cricketing acumen and historic feats with the Indian team. The legendary captain has also influenced many with his cool and composed nature on the field as well as a humble attitude off the field where always shares his valuable inputs with young cricketers after the matches which can be seen on several occasions in IPL. MS Dhoni's down-to-earth gesture leaves Faiz Fazal awestruck.

Under his captaincy, Dhoni has helped several young talents to grow and express their talent on the big stage be it at international cricket or Indian Premier League.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter left domestic cricket stalwart Faiz Fazal awestruck with his humble nature when the latter joined the Indian team early in his career.

Fazal, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, recalled an incident from the past when he didn't shy away from sitting on the floor despite the young players offering him their seat in the airport lounge.

"MS Dhoni is so humble, down to earth and he doesn’t make you feel that he is MS DHONI. I will share an experience with you. We were returning from Harare and sitting in the lounge. MS came in and all of us offered him our seat. He just said “nahi nahi tum log betho” and he sat on the floor. He is a legend and he makes you very comfortable," Fazal told News18 CricketNext.

The left-handed batter made his international debut under Dhoni's captaincy on the Zimbabwe tour in 2016. He admitted that receiving the debut cap from Dhoni was the cherry on the cake for him.

"Actually feeling to describe hi nahi kar sakta hu. I was very emotional and teary-eyed when I got the cap. The cherry on the cake was that I got the cap from MS Dhoni. Moreover, we won that match and I struck an unbeaten 55. I was happy that I made some contribution for the team. I think everything is written in your destiny. In a population of 1.5 billion people, if you get a chance to represent the country, that’s just amazing. I’m really fortunate and blessed," he added.

Fazal was one of the strongest pillars for Vidharbha in their success over the years as during his illustrious domestic career he scored 9184 runs in 138 FC games, 3641 runs in 113 List A matches and 1273 runs in 66 T20s.