‘Dhoni's impact got the best out of me’: Star middle-order batter explains 'why MS is the best captain India ever had’

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of India's most successful captains, leading the team to two World Cup glories during his stint as the skipper of the national captain. Besides winning World Cups, the former India captain also enjoys an impeccable record in the Indian Premier League, where he has led Chennai Super Kings to four titles.

Speaking on the same, middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu praised the former India captain and branded him as the best leader the country has ever produced. He also credited the wicketkeeper-batter for getting the best out of him and expressed his desire to be part of the CSK setup in future.

"Dhoni bhai has had the impact of getting the best out of me, not only me but he has an impact on everyone and brings the best performance out of everyone in the team. That is why he is the best captain India has ever had,” Rayudu told PTI.

"I would definitely love to play for CSK. Formally, there has not been any communication with me so far, But I am hoping to get picked by them and have a successful league again," he added.

Talking about his stint with CSK, the middle-order batter called it special and mentioned the comeback the team showed in the previous edition of the IPL. Dhoni's CSK had finished seventh in 2020 but produced a brilliant comeback in the following edition, which saw them defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final.

“My stint with CSK has been a very special one. We have won two IPLs till now and played one final. 2018 was a very special season, a comeback season for CSK and us winning the IPL that year made it very special," said Rayudu.

Rayudu opened up on his snub from the World Cup squad right before the tournament, when all-rounder Vijay Shankar was preferred over Rayudu with then team selection calling the former a '3-D player'.

"The 2019 World Cup definitely was disappointing for me, for not making the squad. My comeback was dedicated to CSK and how they helped me get through that phase and time and I am thankful to them," he said.

