Dhruv Jurel not bothered with Rishabh Pant's India return, Ishan's red-ball comeback: 'Don't want unnecessary pressure'

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel kicked off the year on a high note, delivering standout performances in domestic cricket that led to his maiden Test call-up during India’s home series against England. Jurel made the most of his opportunity, scoring 190 runs in four innings across three Tests, including a notable 90-run knock. Dhruv Jurel (L) was impressive in the Test series against England earlier this year(Files)

However, as India gears up for its upcoming Test series against Bangladesh next month, Jurel’s place in the Test XI appears uncertain. Rishabh Pant, the first-choice wicketkeeper before his 2022 car accident, has returned to cricketing action and played a pivotal role in India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign as a No. 3 batter.

Pant is also set to participate in the Duleep Trophy, the red-ball tournament marking the start of the domestic season. His past heroics in Test cricket, particularly during the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, remain legendary.

Adding to Jurel’s challenge are Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, both of whom are vying for a spot in the Test squad. Kishan has overcome earlier issues relating to his availability for domestic cricket that cost him his BCCI central contract, while Rahul has regained fitness and is likely to be in contention for the Test XI.

Despite the stiff competition, Jurel remains unfazed. The 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh cricketer emphasized his focus on taking “one day at a time” and avoiding “unnecessary pressure,” reflecting a mature approach to his cricketing journey.

“I've been a firm believer that I want to take one day at a time. I don't want to take unnecessary pressure on what will happen. Today, I'm playing a match for a good cause and it will be a good match practice for me. I'm only thinking about that. I will take it day by day,” Jurel told Sports Tak.

India hosts Bangladesh next month

Team India will resume its World Test Championship campaign after months of white-ball action when the side hosts Bangladesh for a two-Test series. New Zealand will also tour India next for three Tests before Rohit Sharma's men embark for the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which features five Tests Down Under.