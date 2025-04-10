Ahmedabad [India], : Gujarat Titans' seasoned top-order star Jos Buttler, who lined up against his former side, Rajasthan Royals, felt a bit "strange" playing against his previous franchise but was more "desperate" for victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Did feel bit strange but was desperate to win: Buttler on facing his former side Rajasthan Royals

Buttler, who was left out of Rajasthan's retention list before the 18th edition of the cash-rich league after spending seven seasons with them, was acquired by the Titans after they shelled out ₹15.75 crore handsomely in last year's mega auction.

After embarking on a new journey, the former English white-ball skipper relished the new challenge, and his "success" story continued even when his past glared at him in Ahmedabad.

When the Titans were put to bat by the Royals, Gujarat were rattled early after skipper Shubman Gill was the first to fall. Buttler took the onus of taking GT out of the dire situation and raised a valuable 80-run partnership to clear the road for a daunting 200-plus total.

Buttler's night was cut short by Maheesh Theekshana, who turned the ball sharply into him to pin the Englishman in front of the stumps, ending his stay on 36.

"It did feel a bit strange being on the other side against Rajasthan Royals. But to be honest, I was even more desperate for the win today. I think it was an excellent team performance. I'm really enjoying the new challenge. I've been batting at No. 3 for England recently, so it's not unfamiliar," said on JioHotstar.

Buttler, who has exuded dominance in the white-ball format as an opener, has embraced the number three role with open arms. Gill and in-form Sai Sudharsan, Buttler is glad that the opening duo absorbs the early swing, and he gets to walk out when the ball starts coming in straight at the bat.

"It helps that I'm coming in behind two fantastic openers who usually lay a strong platform. If there's any swing, they deal with it, and I get to walk in once the ball stops moving, which is quite nice," he added.

Gujarat's 58-run triumph was a story of one-sided traffic. Despite winning the toss, Rajasthan's decision to bowl backfired as Gujarat clobbered the Royals in their home den and blazed their way to a daunting 217/6. In reply, the constant loss of wickets didn't help Rajasthan's cause, as they succumbed to a comprehensive 58-run defeat.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.