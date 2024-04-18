New Delhi [India], : Opening up again on England's Bazball cricket that came a cropper after he led the Indians to a comprehensive series in the recent red-ball series for the World Test Championship, skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the former's ultra-aggressive approach to the longest format did put him under pressure. "Did put me under pressure": Rohit opens up on Bazball again in India-England Test series

The 36-year-old India skipper was the fourth-highest run-getter in the Test series, aggregating 400 runs at an average of 44.44 in 9 innings.

Speaking at the Club Prairie Fire podcast, which is co-hosted by Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, Rohit said he felt 'good' to come out on top over England in the five-match Test series.

"I've seen only a few players who have come and done that in India. Gilly , Hayden in 2000 and then Kevin Pietersen in 2012. Not that people have not got 100s but the way they got that is what sometimes puts the captains under pressure. So, It did put me under pressure a little bit, I won't deny, but it was good to come out on top at the end of the Test series," Rohit said.

The Indian skipper said it seemed to him that England played like they normally do in a Test match, adding that there were no signs of 'Bazball'.

He, however, added that a few of the travelling Englishmen did put the hosts under pressure.

"I think it's not about how they play but more about how they talk off the field, just to take that pressure off from each individual. But there was no smashing, it was reasonably played like Test cricket for most times in the series. But, yes, there were a couple of guys who did put us under pressure which was quite good to see," he added.

After taking a surprise lead in the series following their famous win in the opening Test, England lost the four remaining matches to eventually go down 1-4. The visitors had their chances in the series, especially in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India made a roaring comeback to win the series.

In the fifth and final match, the hosts sealed a massive win by an innings and 64 runs, capping off a memorable series victory.

