Dilip Vengsarkar addresses Rohit replacing Kohli as ODI captain; whether split captaincy will work in Indian cricket

It has been roughly 48 hours since the BCCI made the bombshell of an announcement that triggered a debate, to appoint Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain of the Indian team and replace Virat Kohli. Even now, some cannot wrap their heads around the fact that the Kohli era is over in white-ball cricket, which he finished as the most successful India captain in terms of win percentage.

Kohli's removal as skipper and Rohit coming on board of the new role has drawn mixed reactions from the cricket fraternity. Some feel the move made sense given Kohli's inability to land a single ICC title, while others believe that the board could have persisted with the 33-year-old a little longer, given the 2023 50-over World Cup is taking place at home.

Weighing in on the issue, former India captain and ex-BCCI chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar feels that the board has made the right decision in handing over the white-ball reins to Rohit, calling it a 'good move' as it will give the players and Indian cricket more clarity in Tests, and in ODIs and T20Is.

"The BCCI has made the right move in making Rohit Sharma the India white-ball captain across ODIs and T20Is. Rohit has been doing well for quite some time now and he was waiting to get his captaincy turn. I feel it is a good move," Vengsarkar told The Indian Express.

"Now, Virat Kohli can concentrate on Test cricket and Rohit can concentrate on white-ball cricket, in which he has done exceptionally well as a leader so far. He has won many titles for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has also done well in whatever games he has been given as captain of the Indian team," added the former India batter.

With two captains in Kohli and Rohit, split captaincy has finally entered Indian cricket. Australia have Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins, while England is being led by Eoin Morgan in Joe Root. Contrary to the notion of two captains causing chaos in Indian cricket, Vengsarkar reckons split captaincy can actually prove to be a boon for the captains and neither will get too burdened.

"I feel there will be no issue of having two power centers in the Indian dressing room. These are professional players after all and they will get on with the job at hand. The same will be the case for the youngsters, they will look to get their chance and grab it," added Vengsarkar.

"As we see in England, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan are both doing well as Test and white-ball captains. So split captaincy can work for both Virat and Rohit as well. They will not be overburdened. It will ease the pressure on them as they won't be under the spotlight all the time. They can concentrate on their game better in other formats too."