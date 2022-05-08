'Best finisher going around': Calls for including Karthik in India T20 World Cup squad increase after blitz against SRH

Dinesh Karthik may have been relatively silent with the bat in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) last three matches in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) but he got back to hammering extraordinary finishes on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Karthik smacked a whopping 30 runs in just eight balls for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 22 of which came in the last over alone.

Karthik hit one four and four sixes in his short stay at the crease. It took his tally for the season to 274 in 12 innings at a strike rate of 200.00. He came into the tournament having not played any international cricket for nearly three years. He had been a regular in the commentary box as well for a number of international series. But, his performances as a finisher for RCB has led to calls for him to be included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup this year.

While these calls had disappeared in the last three matches, in which he scored 0, 6 and two runs, they emerged again on social media after Karthik's extraordinary finishing act against SRH.

Karthik himself admitted that he intends to throw his name in the ring for the 2022 T20 World Cup. "I know there is a (T20) World Cup around the corner. I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and help India cross the line," Karthik told Kohli after one of the games this season, underlining his ambition.

