Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Best finisher going around': Calls for including Karthik in India T20 World Cup squad increase after blitz against SRH
cricket

'Best finisher going around': Calls for including Karthik in India T20 World Cup squad increase after blitz against SRH

Dinesh Karthik blazed 30 off just eight balls, 22 of which came in a single over, leading to more calls for him to be included in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup later this year. 
Karthik hit one four and four sixes in his short stay at the crease(BCCI)
Published on May 08, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Dinesh Karthik may have been relatively silent with the bat in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) last three matches in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) but he got back to hammering extraordinary finishes on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Karthik smacked a whopping 30 runs in just eight balls for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 22 of which came in the last over alone.

ALSO READ | '157 kph doesn't matter in T20s. If you don't get it right, you'll fetch big time': Shastri issues huge warning to Umran | More IPL News

Karthik hit one four and four sixes in his short stay at the crease. It took his tally for the season to 274 in 12 innings at a strike rate of 200.00. He came into the tournament having not played any international cricket for nearly three years. He had been a regular in the commentary box as well for a number of international series. But, his performances as a finisher for RCB has led to calls for him to be included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup this year.

RELATED STORIES

While these calls had disappeared in the last three matches, in which he scored 0, 6 and two runs, they emerged again on social media after Karthik's extraordinary finishing act against SRH.

Karthik himself admitted that he intends to throw his name in the ring for the 2022 T20 World Cup. "I know there is a (T20) World Cup around the corner. I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and help India cross the line," Karthik told Kohli after one of the games this season, underlining his ambition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl 2022 ipl dinesh karthik royal challengers bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP