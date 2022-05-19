'I never lived there, and we had to sing national anthem': Australia-born star shares unique story from 2009 T20 WC

After India had won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa, the tournament moved to England for its second edition. It was a blockbuster start to the 2007 edition when South Africa defeated the West Indies in a high-scoring game, but seldom did any curtain-raiser come close to the 2009 T20 World Cup. In an incredible turn of events, the Netherlands had pulled out a massive upset to beat hosts England by four wickets at Lord's.

Also read: Watch: Kieron Pollard's million-dollar reaction as fan shouts 'Polly, thank you for your contribution to Mumbai Indians'

Chasing 163 to win, the match went to the last ball where the side needed two runs to win. As fate would have it, Broad's aim at the stumps resulted in an overthrow and batter Edgar Schiferli, alongside Ryan ten Doeschate, ran two to seal a magnificent victory for the side.

The Netherlands team in the 2009 T20 World Cup also featured bowler Dirk Nannes, who played for Australia merely two months after representing the 'Men in Orange'. Nannes, who was born in Australia, had never lived in the Netherlands and in a recent video for cricket.co, he opened up on his preparation for the opening game of the T20 World Cup back then.

“I was playing for a country that I've never had really lived in, the Netherlands. We had to get up and we had to sing the national anthem. And I had no idea about the national anthem. So the day before, we had a sheet of paper and we had to go and learn the national anthem,” Nannes recalled on a cricket.com video.

“And four hours in, I learned that I'm just going to shut my mouth and try not to sing at all! We went out and had it at Lord's. It was fantastic!”

Nannes also recalled the incredible result at Lord's, and revealed that he never went out to the dugout because he was feeling nervous throughout the whole run-chase.

“England made 163 and I was nervous. I stayed up in the changing room and didn't want to be a fidgety influence on the sidelines. I was sitting up in the change room, and every single nick, every top-edge went for a six. I and Ryan ten Doeschate were sitting in the room and we were wondering, 'When are we going to lose?'” Nannes recalled.

“It got to the point that we were getting close. I got down and changed. My last memory was Stuart Broad in the last over. He bowled 6 balls and they had chances on all six balls. Once we won, I was sprinting out to the ground! We celebrated in the hotel. The English press was savaging the English team!” said the former pacer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON