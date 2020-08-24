e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Dom Bess hails James Anderson as England’s GOAT as paceman nears landmark

Dom Bess hails James Anderson as England’s GOAT as paceman nears landmark

Anderson, England’s highest test wicket-taker, claimed his fifth victim of the third test against Pakistan on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 23, 2020 England's Dom Bess reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS
Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 23, 2020 England's Dom Bess reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

England off-spinner Dom Bess has described James Anderson as the greatest English player of all time after the 38-year-old moved within two wickets of becoming the first pace bowler to claim 600 test victims. Anderson, England’s highest test wicket-taker, claimed his fifth victim of the third test against Pakistan on Sunday. Only spin bowlers Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka, Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619) have more wickets in the game’s longest format.

“He’s the GOAT of bowling and England’s greatest,” Bess said of Anderson. “... It’s phenomenal to stand at point and watch him nick people off, hit people on the shins and take as many poles as he does, so consistently.

“There was chat about a potential retirement (recently), then he comes back and absolutely tears it up. It just shows how good he is.”

Play was stopped on Sunday due to bad light before Pakistan could bat again and Bess suggested that the players should have come off sooner.

“Playing in those conditions, we have to think a little about the players’ well-being. Their numbers 10 and 11 facing Jofra Archer in those conditions is seriously dangerous,” Bess said.

“We all want to get cricket on, but there has to be a little more common sense in terms of when it is too dark.”

England lead the series 1-0 lead and are looking to seal their first test series win over Pakistan since 2010. The hosts won the first match in Manchester by three wickets and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19
US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19
‘I miss my friend a lot’: PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley on first death anniversary
‘I miss my friend a lot’: PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley on first death anniversary
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Ahead of CWC meet, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya throw weight behind Sonia
Ahead of CWC meet, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya throw weight behind Sonia
Wanted to bat like Rohit Sharma but circumstances didn’t allow: Gavaskar
Wanted to bat like Rohit Sharma but circumstances didn’t allow: Gavaskar
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In