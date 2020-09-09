e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Don't think I'm anywhere near Virat Kohli': England's Dawid Malan

‘Don’t think I’m anywhere near Virat Kohli’: England’s Dawid Malan

Despite having staggering numbers in T20Is, England left-hander Dawid Malan says he is ‘nowhere’ near the likes of Virat Kohli.

cricket Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:16 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Australia - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - September 8, 2020 England's Dawid Malan in action Glyn Kirk/Pool via REUTERS
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Australia - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - September 8, 2020 England's Dawid Malan in action Glyn Kirk/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
         

England batsman Dawid Malan’s impeccable consistency with the bat in T20Is has earned him comparisons with arguably the best all-format batsman Virat Kohli currently. Malan, who on an average registers a fifty-plus score on every alternate game, has seven half centuries and a century in just 16 innings. Despite these staggering numbers, the England left-hander says he is ‘nowhere’ near the likes of Virat Kohli.

“I don’t think I am anywhere near Virat Kohli and those guys even though the numbers suggest. May be if I played 50 games then I can be compared to some extent,” Malan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Malan is not too far from reality. Despite the high returns at the start of his career, Malan’s average is still short of Virat Kohli’s, who averages 50.8 and is currently the highest run scorer in T20Is with 2794 runs in 76 innings.

Also Read | ‘Thankfully I don’t have to choose between Kohli & Finch’ | Exclusive

Batting at number three, Malan has been sensational record so far, scoring 682 runs, at an average of 48.71. The 33-year-old got to play regularly against Pakistan and Australia in absence of Jason Roy and Ben Stokes.

“The type of player I am, I quite like to know where I stand in the team set up, which is why I said when you get played in the series you know exactly what you are going to do.

Not being a certain starter in the team is tough but Malan, who was rated as former England captain Naseer Hussain as an incredibly consistent player, said he is doing what is in his control and that is to keep piling on the runs.

Also Read | I want Pakistan to learn that from India: Legendary Zaheer Abbas

“It’s been tough. We all know how good the players are that hold those positions. Their records over the last four or five years have been fantastic. For anyone to break in, you have to be extremely consistent and win games of cricket for England,” he said.

Malan had scored match-winning 66 in the first T20I against Australia, which turned out to be a decisive factor the two sides.

“I’m obviously aware that guys like Jason and Stokesy will come back at some point, and it’s my job to score as many runs as I can in the opportunities I have to put pressure on them and Morgs (Morgan) and the selectors when it comes down to it.”

(With PTI inputs)

