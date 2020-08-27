e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Don’t think it’s realistic for me to play Test cricket again: Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch

Don’t think it’s realistic for me to play Test cricket again: Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch, who is in England for a limited-overs series consisting three ODIs and as many T20 games, said he may not get enough first class games to stake claim for a spot in the Australian Test side.

cricket Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Derby
A ball takes an edge of Australia's batsman Aaron Finch
A ball takes an edge of Australia's batsman Aaron Finch (AFP)
         

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has conceded that his Test career appears over, saying it is unrealistic for him to play red ball cricket again.

Finch, who is in England for a limited-overs series consisting three ODIs and as many T20 games, said he may not get enough first class games to stake claim for a spot in the Australian Test side.

He though is keen to compete in Test cricket one last time before hanging his boots. Finch has said that the ODI World Cup in India in 2023 would be his last assignment.

“In terms of red-ball cricket, I don’t think it’s realistic to play Test cricket again,” Finch was quoted as saying cricket.com.au.

“Just based on two things: the amount of opportunity to play four-day cricket and force a claim, I think, is going to be really limited; and also the young batters coming through, there are some seriously good players in Australia, especially top-order batters.” Finch has played only five Tests in his career while he has featured in 126 ODIs and 61 T20Is.

“The talent depth is really, really strong at the moment so I don’t think that’s an opportunity to be honest,” he said.

The 33-year-old has been extremely successful whenever he has toured England scoring one-fifth of his runs here. He is just 28 runs short of completing 1000 runs against England in ODIs.

Only Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Clarke have more runs than him.

Finch said having played in England during the early days of his career, makes it a familiar place for him. “It’s always a place I’ve loved batting, right from when I first came over as a club player up in York. I think having played over here for six county seasons in T20 and a bit of four-day cricket helps,” he said.

“You play at venues a lot more and you just get more familiar with the place … having big squares here as a batter is always nice because you hit the ball through the field and you get full value for your shots.” “I don’t know what it is, but I do love it over here.” PTI AT AT SSC SSC

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Couple beaten, tonsured, garlanded with shoes and paraded in UP village
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In