'Don't forget we are still leading you 2-1': Jaffer hits back with apt response after Vaughan taunts him on India's loss

South Africa produced an emphatic comeback in the three-match series against India, securing a seven-wicket victory in the deciding Test in Cape Town to lift the Freedom Trophy. After facing a heavy 113-run defeat in Centurion, the Proteas – despite losing senior batter Quinton de Kock – registered seven-wicket wins in the remaining two Tests in Wanderers and Newlands to seal a series win.

For India, meanwhile, the wait for a maiden Test series victory on South African soil continues. The tour was widely touted as the ‘final frontier’ for Virat Kohli and his team, as the ‘Rainbow Nation’ remains the only place where India are yet to win a Test series.

Following the disappointing defeat, former England captain Michael Vaughan and India's former opener Wasim Jaffer, who often engage in banter on micro-blogging platform Twitter, had a hilarious interaction. While Vaughan taunted the former Indian batter on India's defeat, Jaffer hit back with Kohli and co's successful outings in the side's Test tour of England last year.

"Evening @WasimJaffer14 !! Just checking you are ok," Vaughan wrote. In reply, Jaffer said, “Haha all good Michael, don't forget we are still leading you 2-1.”

Earlier, South Africa captain Dean Elgar admitted he had to show some tough love to his players, which he believes was behind their turnaround in fortunes for the Proteas.

"We have a young, talented group," Elgar told reporters. "The experience isn’t there, but we are gaining it and getting better every day.

"It was unreal to see how a group that doesn’t have the ‘names’ could gel together and play as one. This is a proper unit. It was a proper team win."

Elgar admits he did not pull any punches after the loss in Pretoria and says there were some tough conversations within the group.

"Ultimately if you want to operate at a high-performance level you need to have tough, hard chats. If guys don’t like it, that is up for them to deal with," he said.