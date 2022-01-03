'Don't know what's the truth': Twitter questions Virat Kohli's ominous absence from Wanderers Test

In an unexpected turn of events, Test skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out of the second Test against South Africa with an upper back spasm with KL Rahul taking the charge. The 33-year-old Kohli made way for Hanuma Vihari, who has notched up impressive performances for India A in the recent past.

Kohli's absence is a big jolt for the visitors, given the fact that the prolific batter flaunts impressive records at the venue. He had scored 119 and 96 in a high-scoring draw in 2013 and made 54 and 41 in 2018. Kohli hasn't been in the greatest of batting forms but he has 310 runs in just two Test matches at the Wanderers, making him the second leading run-scorer for a visiting batter at the venue.

Follow LIVE Blog: India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1

"Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test," said stand-in skipper Rahul as India elected to bat first in the second Test.

"Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Virat. Just the one change. It was a good Test at Centurion overall. We really performed well as a team and are really excited about this match."

Kohli's absence from the setup made fans question the team environment, especially when head coach Rahul Dravid had heaped praise on the captain for being in a "really good space".

Furthermore, Kohli, who has been battling a prolonged lean patch with the willow, will thus not be able to complete his landmark 100th Test in the series' third and final match at Cape Town. Fans on Twitter also questioned Kohli's absence from press conferences and his relationship with the management.

"I felt we were in a really good space leading into the first Test match, and a lot of that was led by Virat and his leadership really came to the fore. It's not been hard, it's been a pleasure to work with someone like Virat, he's been a phenomenal leader, and even personally I think that he's in a really good space," Dravid had said in the pre-match presser.

Here's how fans reacted to Virat Kohli's absence from the 2nd Test against South Africa:

You are probably not gonna miss Virat Kohli the batsman but you are definitely gonna miss Virat Kohli the Captain. @imVkohli @BCCI #SAvIND — Govind Kumar Jha (@imgovindkumarj) January 3, 2022

Virat Kohli has an upper back spasm. Legit injury considering all the back stabbing @BCCI's done to him. #SAvIND — Pet chowmings (@virat_fc_) January 3, 2022

Virat Kohli has back spasm 🤣🤣🤣..this reminds of Ozil being dropped from Arsenal due to same reason..don't know what's the truth but Kohli should make utmost use of this break and focus more on his batting..we need Kohli the batter back ..#SAvIND — Shantanu Anil Shinde (@shan_gooner) January 3, 2022

So, Virat Kohli decided not to play the second Test match so that Vihari is given a chance with Pujara and Rahane, and one who doesn't perform is dropped from the third Test 😜#INDvsSA #cricket pic.twitter.com/EndBo1tmBR — Cricket Fanatic🏏 (@cric8fanatic) January 3, 2022

Virat kohli's energy is what makes a test match interested...anyways good luck team India 😪 — Vee? (@Vaishnavi2110) January 3, 2022

#ChetanSharma PC two days back, Kohli not in pre match PC, now injured and not playing. No connection.#INDvsSA — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) January 3, 2022

Kohli out of second test. Should have taken Pujara and Rahane along with him — Aditya (@Aditya73927510) January 3, 2022