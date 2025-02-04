‘Don’t know who the selectors will drop': Ashwin wants change in India's Champions Trophy squad for Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy has fast-risen to be one of India's best bowlers in T20Is. In the last two series against South Africa and England, Chakaravarthy was India's highest wicket-taker. In the five-match T20I series against England, India won 4-1, and Chakaravarthy picked up 14 wickets - the most by an Indian and the joint-most by any bowler in a bilateral T20I series. On the back of his outstanding show against England, Chakarvarthy rose to No.5 in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. The staggering numbers and his ability to strike in the middle overs even when the batters are not trying to attack have made Ravichandran Ashwin believe that he could make a late entry into India's Champions Trophy squad. India's Varun Chakravarthy (C) celebrates with teammates after(AFP)

India have already announced their 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan and UAE from February 19. India have all their matches in Dubai. Chakaravarthy is not a part of that squad that features four spin-bowling options - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar but all eight teams can make a change to their provisional squad till the second week of February and Ashwin believes Chakaravarthy might find a way to break into the final team.

"We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad), I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked," R Ashwin said on his channel.

"But, if you look at the existing squad, if a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don't know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see," he added.

'Varun Chakaravarthy might get a chance against England': Ashwin

The same 15-member squad will play against England in a three-match ODI series starting February 6. Ashwin says it will provide a good opportunity for the selection committee to have a look at Chakaravarthy in 50-over cricket - a format he has yet to feature in international cricket but has impressive numbers domestically - he picked up 18 wickets from just 6 matches at an average of 12.72 in last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. I don't think it's an easy call to take him directly to the Champions Trophy. He has not played ODIs. I have a feeling they will give him a chance in the India vs England ODI series," Ashwin said.

"If they don't give him a chance here, then it's difficult. But, nevertheless, I congratulate Varun for his first Player of the Tournament award. He is the Chakravarthy of T20I cricket at the moment. I wish he grows more and more," he concluded.