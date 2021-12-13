‘Don't see the point of his inclusion: Ex-India wicketkeeper discards Shikhar Dhawan for SA tour

Six months ago, Shikhar Dhawan was named the captain of the Indian team that toured Sri Lanka for a limited-overs assignment, where he marshalled a young unit to the ODI series win before losing the T20I rubber 1-2. Cut to the present day and Dhawan seems nowhere in the scheme of things across all formats.

Dhawan currently faces a still challenge from upcoming openers like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer and Prithvi Shaw, and former India international feels the seasoned opener will find it difficult to make the cut. Karim has said that the Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul pair will be assigned the opening duties in One-day Internationals as well, making Dhawan's future in the setup look bleak.

"Even if Dhawan is there in the squad, will he be part of the playing XI? KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have opened in Tests and T20s, so I think they will open in ODIs as well. So, if you are including Dhawan in the squad and not playing him, should he be in the team?

"I don't see the point of his inclusion, what is the need? The only thing possible is the left hand-right hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. It has been a formidable partnership as well," he said on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube.

With recent scores of 0, 12, 14, 18 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Dhawan has looked out of sorts. Gaikwad and Iyer, on the other hand, are enjoying a purple patch. Gaikwad has notched up three consecutive hundreds while leading Maharashtra while Iyer has two tons in four games and eight wickets as well.

On Dhawan's chances to be in contention for the opening slot, Karim said, "It would be difficult for Shikhar Dhawan to come back into this side. I still think that he should be given one more opportunity because he is a big player with experience. Have to see what the selectors and the team management think. I don't think Delhi will qualify for the knockouts, so Dhawan has to prove by scoring runs and he only has one more match to do so.

According to sources, Dhawan might get the South Africa ticket as "one last chance" to prove himself. "Technically, last time India played 50-over series, Dhawan was leading India and also had a match-winning knock in Sri Lanka.

"He has the ability to score runs just when he has back to the wall. So while Gaikwad should be there in the squad, I think selectors might give one last chance to Dhawan, maybe take him and give him a game or two," a BCCI source privy to selection committee discussion told PTI.

