'Don't think he's had much success in South Africa': Elgar compliments 'quality' IND bowler, calls him 'one of the best'

Captain Dean Elgar is aware of the threat India is capable of posing to his South Africa unit when the two teams kick off the three-Test series starting with the Boxing Day Test on Sunday. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, despite winning three Tests across six tours. However, many feel that this is a golden opportunity for Virat Kohli’s team to script history.

What shoots up India’s chances is their strong pace attack. With the fast bowlers expected to get plenty of assistance from the pitches in Centurion, Durban and Johannesburg, India’s quality pace battery, which is more often than not, successfully picked up 20 wickets since the last few years, is going to be one of South Africa’s biggest challenges.

"India has an immensely improved bowling line-up. As I mentioned earlier, we will be mindful of the fact that we will be up against a very good bowling attack. Being in South Africa, we will feel a lot more accustomed to our own conditions. Hopefully, we can use that to our advantage," Elgar said during a virtual press conference.

"We know it will be tough but it will be tough for the India batters to face our attack as well. I rather be sitting here than possibly sitting in the Indian dressing room knowing they have to face our bowlers," he added.

While the entire bowling unit is something South Africa will be wary of, Elgar singled out R Ashwin as the bowler to watch out for. Ashwin has been on a role lately, picking up 14 wickets against New Zealand recently and while India’s premier off-spinner has picked up only seven wickets from three matches in South Africa, the 35-year-old’s confidence is at an all-time high.

"I do not think Ravichandran Ashwin has had much success in South Africa which is okay for us. You cannot really compare to the success he has had against our batters in India because conditions are so different. We have to focus on our gameplan, each player has been working on his individual gameplan. It is important not to focus on just one player in their line-up,"

"India is a good side, they tick all the boxes. Ashwin is a quality bowler, probably one of the best off-spinners India have ever produced. We will be mindful of that, it will be a challenge to compete against them."

