'Don't think we did anything wrong': Rohit Sharma opens up on India's title drought in ICC events

White-ball skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that the Indian team hasn't been able to clinch an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy but stressed on "following the process" instead of focussing on the end result.

The 34-year-old Rohit, who took over the mantle of the ODI side from Virat Kohli last week, said that India haven't been able to get the "extra inch" in ICC events, leading to the eight-year-long trophy drought in major ICC events.

India's last ICC title was the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni, after which the Indian unit hasn't been able to get past the finish line. The Kohli-led Indian team faced a group stage exit in the recent T20 World Cup, raising concern over the team's performance at the biggest stage.

Speaking to BCCI.tv in an interview, Rohit opened up about the challenges as a professional and things that he wants to grapple moving forward.

"The last ICC trophy we won was in 2013. Since then we haven't won but I don't [think] we did anything wrong after that Champions Trophy. We played as a team, performed as a team, it's just that we couldn't get that extra inch that we always look forward to. That can happen, you know, international cricket is very demanding. But that is the challenge. We are all professionals and we need to put the right step forward and make sure that we try and count and put all those things in the right bag...," said Rohit.

Rohit, who has five IPL titles under his belt while leading Mumbai Indians, will team up with head coach Rahul Dravid in South Africa. The Rohit-Dravid duo flagged off their partnership in style with a T20I series sweep against New Zealand last month. The Indian team is next scheduled to tour South Africa, which will start with the three-match Test series on December 26 followed by a three-match ODI series.

"Yeah, there are a lot of World Cups coming up and India will definitely be eyeing to do well in all those World Cups for sure. Our focus, yes of course we have to win championships but there's a process that we need to follow as a group because you know, if you want to win the championships there are a lot of other things that you need to first take care of then focus on the end goal," Rohit further said.

"Again, from me, the message to the boys will be to not think about the finals and all of that, just focus on the process which is important, to keep ticking the small boxes that are in front of us and then we'll look at what's our end goal," he signed off.

