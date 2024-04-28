Kolkata, Their bowling may have come a cropper in the loss to Punjab Kings but Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Sunday said they don't want to "crib" about it in the middle of the tournament and would rather focus on the positives. Don't want to crib about our bowling in middle of IPL: KKR head coach

Punjab Kings rode on an unbeaten century from Jonny Bairstow to smash the record for highest T20 run-chase when they knocked down a target of 262 with eight balls to spare to beat KKR by eight wickets in the previous match at Eden Gardens.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"In the middle of the tournament, we can't keep cribbing about it, we have to see what is in our control and how to execute our plans," Pandit said ahead of their clash against Delhi Capitals.

Pandit underlined the fact that their batting was clicking well and scoring 200-plus totals at ease.

"We want to look at the positive side of it. The result may have gone the other way. But the team is really playing well.

"We played superb cricket. To put up 260-plus also requires equal effort. It's not that team is getting bowled out for 100-150 runs. We are full of of confidence," he said.

KKR's biggest strength is their spin bowling but the batting friendly condition has let down their spinners.

But Pandit didn't want to complain.

"The pitch condition is similar everywhere. Narine has given only 24 runs in four overs . Everywhere there has been big scores. On every pitch the total if you see is massive. One cannot complain about the wickets in particular," he said.

Their star left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc missed the previous match due to a thumb injury in his bowling hand.

"He is looking better now. He has recovered well. We will watch him in the nets and then take a call ."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.