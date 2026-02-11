Double Super Over Explainer: Why Ngidi, Farooqi didn’t bowl again, Stubbs-Miller batted twice in T20 World Cup thriller

The 2026 T20 World Cup may well have produced its match of the tournament in Ahmedabad, where South Africa kept their composure through a gripping double Super Over to secure two vital points against Afghanistan. It was a fierce contest in which neither side was willing to yield, trading blows until the very last moments. In the end, however, it was Afghanistan who were left heartbroken despite pushing the game to its absolute limit. With five needed off the final ball of the second Super Over, Rahmanullah Gurbaz — fresh off three consecutive sixes — went for one more big hit but mistimed it, finding David Miller in the field and bringing an extraordinary contest to a dramatic close. South Africa's Lungi Ngidi was named the Player of the Match. (AP)

However, once the match moved into a second Super Over — after the Proteas levelled the first through Tristan Stubbs’ last-ball six — there were a few key rules and regulations both sides had to keep in mind, given it was only the third double Super Over in international cricket.

Same bowler cannot bowl second Super Over A bowler who has already delivered a Super Over is not allowed to bowl another, which is why neither Lungi Ngidi nor Fazalhaq Farooqi returned for the second one. Both pacers had given everything in the first Super Over, conceding 17 runs, but with the contest stretching further, the responsibility with the ball shifted to Azmatullah Omarzai and Keshav Maharaj for the decider.

Who bats first in super over? In a second Super Over, the batting order reverses — the side that batted first in the previous one has to chase next. The standard Super Over rules continue to apply. Since South Africa had batted first in the main 20 overs and the scores were level, Afghanistan took first strike in the opening Super Over. With the Proteas chasing in that over, they were required to bat first when the game moved into the second Super Over. Simply put, no team can bat first or chase in back-to-back Super Over innings, maintaining balance between the sides.

Also Read - Only the 3rd Double Super Over in history: How South Africa, Afghanistan imploded to dish out an absolute thriller

The same batter can bat but only if they didn't get out Under MCC regulations, a batter dismissed in the first Super Over is not allowed to bat again in the second. Before the Super Over begins, both sides submit a list of nominated batters. Anyone named for the first Super Over who neither batted nor got out remains eligible for the next one. The same applies to a player who retired hurt; they are permitted to return and bat again under the rules. In the Afghanistan vs South Africa clash, it was only Dewald Brevis who got out in the super over as the Proetas went with their unbeaten pair from that Tristan Stubbs and David Miller to take on Omarzai.