DPL School - Juniors: St Marks, LPS enter the quarters

New Delhi: The excitement at the Delhi Premier League - School Juniors, an inter-school cricket tournament organised by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) in partnership with Hindustan Times, continued on its second day at the Netaji Subhash Sports Complex, Jasola Vihar on Sunday. 16 schools from the capital are participating in the Delhi Premier League - School Junior that began on July 19. (DPL)

With 16 of Delhi’s top school teams – including Modern School, Delhi Public School, Bal Bharati Public School and St. Marks School – participating, the tournament aims to unearth and nurture young cricketing talent across the capital.

While the opening day featured four high-energy knockout matches, the second day saw the tournament decide its quarter-finalists after battling it out in 10-overs-a-side games as per the tournament format for the initial rounds.

In the fifth match of the tournament, St Marks School, Meera Bagh defeated Tagore International School by a whopping 96 runs. While St. Marks posted 140/1, Tagore International School were only able to manage 44/6 in response. Saksham Yadav was adjudged Player of the Match for his 73-run knock.

In the sixth match of the tournament, Laxman Public School defeated Salwan Public School in dominant fashion by 70 runs. Ruvik Malhotra was the player of the match for his 37-ball 92 and 1 for 8 with the ball. Laxman Public School posted 126/2 while Salwan Public School were able to score just 56/6 in 10 overs.

In the seventh match of the tournament, two schools with the most impressive cricket academies in the city went up against each other. Modern School, Barakhamba Road defeated Gyan Bharati School by 107 runs. Varun Sharma was awarded player of the match for his 30-ball 106.

In the eighth and final match of the day, Venkateshwar Global School defeated SNEH International School with a flawless 10-wicket-win. While SNEH International scored a meagre 47/3, Venkateshwar Global chased it down with ease, without having lost a wicket. Saksham Agrawal was the player of the match for his 18-ball 39.

The eight teams that qualified for the quarter-finals are DPS Vasant Kunj, DPS R K Puram, Bal Bharati Public School, Vidhya Bharati School, St. Marks School, Laxman Public School, Modern School and Venkateshwar Global School.

While there is an excellent and competitive cricketing ecosystem in the city, promoting talent and providing opportunities is a problem that can still persist at the grass-root level. However, with the emergence of DPL for the men and women and now a School Juniors league for youngsters, the problem is being addressed head-on in the capital.

The league will also serve as a grassroots activation platform, create early buzz, awareness and amplify the excitement ahead of season two of the DPL that begins in August. The auction of the league was held on July 6 for the men’s edition and July 7 for the women’s edition.

While the quarter-finals will also be a 10-overs-a-side competition, the semi-final and final will be 20-overs-a-side matches. The top three teams will win cash prizes and trophies.