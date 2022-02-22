'Dropping after losing one series is unfair but don't see them back': Jadeja gives verdict on senior India duo's future

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has opined that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will not be able to make a comeback despite being axed unfairly from the Test side.

Last week, the BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and list did not include the likes of Pujara, Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Wriddhiman Saha.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Jadeja first mentioned that it was unfair to see them being dropped after one series loss (in South Africa).

ALSO READ| 'Deserved better treatment': Rajkumar Sharma weighs in on Saha controversy; 'No one has the right to tell a player that'

“It is sad. If it was done a year and a half ago, when India were still at the top and winning, I would have backed that decision. Dropping Rahane and Pujara after losing one series is unfair. Then you are singling out these two, and that’s not the way to build sides," said Jadeja.

While announcing the team, Chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, mentioned that the doors are not closed for the senior duo. Jadeja, however, feels time may be up for them

“Both are single-format players, and when you leave them out of that one format, I don’t see them coming back. I hope I am wrong because these are stalwarts. They have played 80-90 Test matches. There is enough talent that is around. The next generation that has come has pushed them," Jadeja said.

He added:

“It is a hard one. I don’t think in Indian cricket, over a period of time, many people have had the opportunity to say goodbye the way they wanted. It has always been a sad story.

"That’s how it is going to be. There’s Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for the moment. It will be somebody else later, and that’s how it’s always going to roll.”