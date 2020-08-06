e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ECB stares at financial loss, to engage in cost-cutting measures: Report

ECB stares at financial loss, to engage in cost-cutting measures: Report

The ECB held a meeting with 18 first-class counties and the county boards on Wednesday, where it informed that it expects a minimum shortfall of 106m in the current fiscal.

cricket Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
England and Wales Cricket Board
England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB)
         

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to engage in severe cost-cutting measures as it stares at a potential deficit of 182m pound in the current financial year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media report.

The ECB held a meeting with 18 first-class counties and the county boards on Wednesday, where it informed that it expects a minimum shortfall of 106m in the current fiscal.

“This figure assumes that the remaining men’s international cricket – Pakistan’s tour and a proposed six-match white-ball visit by Australia in September – will take place under the biosecure conditions in place so far this summer,” ‘The Guardian’ reported.

“But there has also been a warning that the overall loss to the game could rise by a further 76m pound should any of these matches be cancelled or the ECB find itself unable to sell tickets for next year’s visits by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” it added.

The report said commercial revenue and loss of income from participation programmes such as All Stars Cricket and Dynamos Cricket tops the list of the shortfall.

“As well as the loss of ticket sales and high cost of putting on England’s matches, which has included bringing touring teams over on charter flights and creating bubbles at the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, the deficit has been put down to the 12-month delay of the The Hundred, which was due to launch last month,” it said.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying that the ECB could reduce its staff by up to 25 per cent. It had 379 employees before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj Sinha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In