'Embarrassing. Farcical, laughable': David Lloyd blasts ICC in red-hot rant over India's Champions Trophy scheduling

The ICC Champions Trophy has come into deep criticism for its organisation and some confusion surrounding the scheduling and travel circumstances, forced on by the mandate for India to play their games in the UAE while the rest of the tournament takes place in Pakistan. South Africa's David Miller,, fourth left, is congratulated by New Zealand's Michael Bracewell on finishing his century during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP/PTI Photo)(AP03_05_2025_000477A)(AP)

This came to a head as the South African team was forced to fly to Dubai and back to Lahore in quick succession, due to the semifinal locations and matchups not being set until less than 48 hours before the first semifinal in Dubai was set to begin.

Former English player and pundit David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd commentated on his thoughts on the matter, not biting his tongue as he explained his take on the situation, on a video posted by a user on X.

“It’s really embarrassing that this is one of the highest, most important events in world cricket, and the arrangements of playing are farcical,” said Lloyd.

“It’s laughable, that you have to do that. I mean, words fail me.”

The English commentator has been fiercely critical of ICC tournament scheduling, last year speaking his mind on the manner in which Pakistan and India were put in the same group repeatedly.

'It is just nonsense…'

On this occasion, both Australia and South Africa were forced to travel to Dubai on Sunday, with India’s result against New Zealand determining which of the two teams would play in the first semifinal against India in Dubai, and which in the second against New Zealand. The fact that their group was settled but the semifinal wasn’t was a source of perplexity for many within the cricket world.

“It is just nonsense. I really don’t know how else to describe it, this is a world event,” continued Lloyd.. "You have teams who go from here to there, you might play here, you might not, you might have to go back.”

“I’m quite a humorous guy and I think that’s quite funny actually, but it’s not so funny if I’m one of the players,” concluded Lloyd.

India were able to capitalise on their home base of Dubai to beat Australia in the semifinal, while the confusion and exertion surrounding South Africa’s round-trip might well have played a part in them crashing out of the tournament against New Zealand a day later.

The choice to have two games in the span of three days in Dubai was the source of this confusion, leading to mass criticism of the ICC’s scheduling favouring India at the expense of other teams. Nonetheless, India have reached their third consecutive Champions Trophy final, which will be played in Dubai against the Kiwis.