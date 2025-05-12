New Delhi, "End of an era." End of an era: Cricket fraternity hails Kohli

The cricketing fraternity on Monday paid glowing tributes to India's batting talisman Virat Kohli on his retirement from the longest format after an illustrious 14-year-career.

The 36-year-old Kohli quit Test cricket after scoring 9230 runs from 123 matches with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

"An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER!@imVkohli, the former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket," the BCCI said in a post on 'X'.

"His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!"

The ICC hailed Kohli as one of India's Test greats.

"One of India's Test greats calls time in the longest format. Whites off, crown intact. Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Test cricket, leaving behind an unmatched legacy," the ICC said.

Kohli's IPL team said it will miss their star player and former captain from the Test arena.

"The walk, Those shots, Those expressions, Those celebrations. We’ll miss them all. We’ll miss them all.

"The curtain falls on a monumental Test Era. But his legacy lives on, etched in time and carved in pride. Thank you, Virat Kohli, for the fire, the bravery, and the unmatched passion. You didn’t just play this format, you elevated it."

His former team-mate Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "It's been a special journey sharing the field with you, @virat.kohli. So many great memories and partnerships together. Congratulations on an amazing Test career!"

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan described Kohli as "a true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket".

"Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli. As captain, you didn’t just win matches—you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard."

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals said "We weren’t ready for this."

