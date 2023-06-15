Eng vs Aus Ashes 2023 live streaming: How and where to watch live coverage of England vs Australia 1st Test in India

The Ashes will return with a bang this week, as the long-time rivals England and Australia prepare to face off in what would also mark the beginning of the third cycle of the World Test Championship. England were handed a 4-0 humbling when they last visited Australia in 2021-22, but have since then seen an overhaul in their leadership and approach to Test cricket. Under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes they have ascribed to the ‘Bazball’ approach. Meanwhile, Australia will enter the Ashes as World Test Championship champions. They beat India in the final at The Oval on Sunday, becoming the first men’s team to lift all three major ICC trophies across formats. England vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st Ashes Test

The Ashes return to the British Isles for the first time in 4 years, with the 2019 series having been memorable for an enthralling back-and-forth contest which ended 2-2, including the Headingley Test where now-captain Stokes singlehandedly produced a remarkable and memorable victory. England’s goal will be to use their aggressive and attacking cricket to bring the Ashes back: Australia have held on to the famous urn since the 2017-18 series, since when they have won 10 Ashes matches compared to England’s 2.

Pat Cummins and his men will try to keep their momentum in England going, as the teams travel to Birmingham for the first of five matches. Australia now proudly have the top 3 ICC Test batters in their lineup, as well as a devastating pace attack and more options on the bench to boast of. It is a tough series to call, with Bazball coming up against the great rivals for the first time. Here are the streaming details for the Edgbaston Test:

When is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023?

England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023 is scheduled to be played from June 16-20.

Where is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023 scheduled to be played?

England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

At what time will the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023 begin in India?

The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023 will start at 03:30 pm (IST). The toss for the same will take place at 03:00 pm.

Which TV channel in India will broadcast the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023?

England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023?

The Live Streaming of England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test 2023 will be available on the SonyLiv App and Website.

