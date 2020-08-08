e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / We can turn the tables on Pakistan, says Chris Woakes

We can turn the tables on Pakistan, says Chris Woakes

Pakistan have extended their lead to 244, a total which has not be chased more than once in the history of Old Trafford. Last summer England won the World Cup final and Headingley Ashes Test from seemingly impossible positions.

cricket Updated: Aug 08, 2020 12:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Manchester
England's Chris Woakes, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's captain Azhar Ali.
England's Chris Woakes, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's captain Azhar Ali.(AP)
         

England pace bowler Chris Woakes says his side has encountered impossible-looking situations in the past and overcome them, giving him confidence that they can effect a turnaround in the first Test against Pakistan.

Pakistan have extended their lead to 244, a total which has not be chased more than once in the history of Old Trafford.

Last summer England won the World Cup final and Headingley Ashes Test from seemingly impossible positions.

“You will hear a lot about records and run-chases, but they are there to be broken. You look at those wins - those are the sort where we were written off,” Woakes was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“We’ve definitely got the ability. It’s obviously going to be difficult, but we have got the players that can do it, “ he said.

England need to take two wickets to wrap the second innings Pakistan, who are 137 for eight.England struck late in the third day to stay in the hunt, taking four wickets in the final session. Woakes had contributed by dismissing Babr Azam and skipper Azhar Ali.

“You have to believe. We’ll certainly give it a good go. It will be a huge win if we are able to do it,” he said.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes went for a nought in the first innings but took two wickets in quick succession in Pakistan’s second innings, removing Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.Wokes was effusive in praise of Stokes, who was instrumental in their World Cup triumph.

“I’m not overly surprised he did what he does. We know he’s capable of miracles. I had no idea he was able to bowl. It was nice to see him back performing. He’s got a knack of picking up wickets.

“When you are in a dogfight, he is the sort of player you want on your team.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Govt sets up task force for vaccine distribution
Govt sets up task force for vaccine distribution
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
The PLA Aggressors: China’s eight top commanders who led Ladakh adventure
India, China resume military-level talks, disengagement on agenda
India, China resume military-level talks, disengagement on agenda
19 dead, hundreds injured in AI Express plane crash: What all we know
19 dead, hundreds injured in AI Express plane crash: What all we know
‘Soaked in blood of injured’: Locals rush in to save Air India Express passengers
‘Soaked in blood of injured’: Locals rush in to save Air India Express passengers
LIVE: Maharashtra Police reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 10,614
LIVE: Maharashtra Police reports 187 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 10,614
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In