England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England vs Australia: The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Lions against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in July but is yet to make his England debut.

cricket Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Southampton
Phil Salt
Phil Salt (Twitter)
         

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Lions against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl in July but is yet to make his England debut.

A hard-hitting top-order batsman, Salt averages 32.93 in List A cricket, with one century and two half-centuries in 16 matches. Salt joins Joe Denly and Saqib Mahmood as reserves for the ODI series.

Last month England named a 13-man squad for the 50-over games against Australia, with Jason Roy omitted as he recovers from a side strain.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

