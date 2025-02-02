Mumbai, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl in the fifth and final T20I match against India at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday. England elect to bowl in fifth T20I against India

India made one change to the side, bringing in pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami in place of the lanky quick Arshdeep Singh.

For England, Mark Wood replaced Saqib Mahmood in the playing XI.

"We wanted to bat first, looks like a good wicket. I am hoping there won't be much dew. It's going to be a packed stadium tonight. We want the boys taking that responsibility, that's what we demand and that's what they are doing," said India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Buttler said his players needed to have executed plans better in the series, while taking a dig at India saying that, "We have four impact subs in our team ."

His remark was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the 'concussion sub' controversy in the fourth T201, where India brought in pacer Harshit Rana in place of a concussed Shivam Dube a batting all-rounder who bowls military medium pace.

"We played some good cricket in patches. We should have executed it better though. Need to grab the special moments in the game. There's a good vibe in the team, it's a good venue and it's a great crowd. It's a good wicket, Mark Wood comes back in. Both teams are high-octane. We have four impact subs in our team," said Buttler at the toss.

India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Teams:

India: Sanju Samson , Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav , Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Philip Salt , Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler , Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

