England’s limited overs tour of India postponed; BCCI & ECB in talks for all format tour in early 2021

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:52 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday informed though a media release that the England cricket team’s tour of India for a limited overs series, scheduled to take place in September and October, has been postponed to ‘early 2021’ keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in the country. The decision was taken in consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“With the announcement that ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, due to take place across Australia in October and November 2020, has been postponed and the present COVID-19 situation in India, the BCCI and ECB have confirmed that England men’s white-ball tour to India, originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early October 2020, will be postponed until early 2021,” the BCCI release said.

The release further stated that both the boards are discussing the possibility of an all formats tour of the English team to India from late January to late March, 2021. The boards are also discussing India’s tour of England later in the year.

“BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men’s tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021,” the BCCI release stated.

Speaking about the issue, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, “The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments.

“I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one,” he added.

ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tom Harrison, added: “Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible.”

England are currently taking on Pakistan in the first of the three match Test series after successfully completing a Test series against West Indies and an ODI series against Ireland at home, which marked the return of international cricket from the forced break due to the pandemic.