Home / Cricket / England slump to 24-year Ashes low after getting bowled out for 147 against Australia at Gabba
England slump to 24-year Ashes low after getting bowled out for 147 against Australia at Gabba

Pat Cummins enjoyed a dream captaincy debut as the No. 1-ranked bowler in the world picked up a five-wicket-haul to bundle England out for 147 in the first Ashes 2021 Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Ollie Pope dives to save his wicket. (Getty)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:05 PM IST
England's sorry batting saw them slump to a 24-year low as they registered the lowest first innings total in an Ashes Test, behind Australia's 118 in Edgbaston in 1997. From the moment captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat, nothing went England's way with left-arm quick Mitchell Starc providing a enthralling start to the match, dismissing Rory Burns with a leg-stump yorker off the first ball. England never recovered from the early blow.

England's sorry batting saw them slump to a 24-year low as they registered the lowest first innings total in an Ashes Test, behind Australia's 118 in Edgbaston in 1997. From the moment captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat, nothing went England's way with left-arm quick Mitchell Starc providing a enthralling start to the match, dismissing Rory Burns with a leg-stump yorker off the first ball. England never recovered from the early blow.

Skipper Root departed for a duck and Cummins and Hazlewood combined to produce a terrific spell of fast bowling. On his comeback, Ben Stokes was dismissed for 5 and Dawid Malan nicked to slips for 6. Haseeb Hammed tried with 25 off 75 balls before he too was grabbed handsomely by Steve Smith in the cordon.

With England struggling at 60/5, Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope provided the innings some semblance of hope with a 50-run partnership with the pair playing some impressive strokes and displaying a positive attitude. But Australia's search for a breakthrough was ended by Starc, who produced a gem to dismiss Buttler, and the wheels began coming off again. Cameron Green bounced out Pope to pick up maiden Test wicket only to get mugged by his teammates in a wild celebration.

Cummins and Hazlewood returned to clean up the tail, which led to the tea interval. However, fans would have to wait for Thursday morning to witness the Australian innings with rain in Brisbane washing out the final session of the day.

ashes series
