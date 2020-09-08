e-paper
Home / Cricket / England vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Morgan and Co. look for clean sweep over Aus

England vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Morgan and Co. look for clean sweep over Aus

Eng vs Aus: Catch the updates of third T20I between Australia and England in Southampton though our commentary.

cricket Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
England's Moeen Ali tosses the coin as Australia's Aaron Finch looks on before the match Dan Mullan.
England's Moeen Ali tosses the coin as Australia's Aaron Finch looks on before the match Dan Mullan.(REUTERS)
         

England have already sealed the three-match T20 series with two victories in the first two matches. Their star performer Jos Buttler will be missing the third T20I after being given permission to see his family. Eoin Morgan was ruled out with a finger injury suffered in the second match and Moeen Ali will be the stand-in skipper. However, England would again be looking to secure victory in Southampton to complete a clean sweep against their arch-rivals. On the other Australia would be hoping to get one win in the series and would be pinning their hopes on Aaron Finch, David Warner or Steve Smith.

Finch has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Australia made three changes to the side as wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade comes in to the side in place of David Warner. and replace Alex Carey behind the stumps. All-rounder Mitch Marsh also came into the side and Josh Hazlewood replaces Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, Sam Billings and Joe Denly come into the England side.

 

Playing XI:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (c), Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

