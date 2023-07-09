England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE score Ashes: Ben Stokes and Co. look to open account, AUS eye series
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5, Ashes LIVE score: England need 224 more to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need to pick 10 wickets.
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5, Ashes LIVE score: Another exciting day of Test cricket awaits for us as England need 224 runs more to win against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. Chasing a stiff 251, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett maintained a cautious approach and dragged the hosts to 27/0 in five overs. The pair will kick-off the proceedings on the final day, as a win here will help England open their account in the five-match series. Australia had won the first two encounters by narrow margin. Catch the LIVE updates of ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA:
England vs Australia LIVE score: Travis Head gives AUS hope
Travis Head can prove to be the difference between the two sides. The swashbuckling batter smashed a half-century to help Australia impose a stiff 251-run target for England.
England need 224 more to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need to pick 10 wickets to take an unassailable lead in the series.