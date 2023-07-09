Home / Cricket / England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE score Ashes: Ben Stokes and Co. look to open account, AUS eye series
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE score Ashes: Ben Stokes and Co. look to open account, AUS eye series

Jul 09, 2023 01:38 PM IST
England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5, Ashes LIVE score: England need 224 more to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need to pick 10 wickets.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5, Ashes LIVE score: Another exciting day of Test cricket awaits for us as England need 224 runs more to win against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. Chasing a stiff 251, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett maintained a cautious approach and dragged the hosts to 27/0 in five overs. The pair will kick-off the proceedings on the final day, as a win here will help England open their account in the five-match series. Australia had won the first two encounters by narrow margin. Catch the LIVE updates of ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA: 

  • Jul 09, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    England vs Australia LIVE score: Travis Head gives AUS hope 

    Travis Head can prove to be the difference between the two sides. The swashbuckling batter smashed a half-century to help Australia impose a stiff 251-run target for England.

  • Jul 09, 2023 01:18 PM IST

    England vs Australia LIVE score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds. Today is Day 5 and England need 224 more to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need to pick 10 wickets to take an unassailable lead in the series. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match!

ashes series

