e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / England vs Australia: Almost 50 years since their maiden contest, ODI cricket’s oldest rivals set to join elite list

England vs Australia: Almost 50 years since their maiden contest, ODI cricket’s oldest rivals set to join elite list

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was the scene of the first ever ODI, which was played between England and Australia on January 5, 1971. A little less than half a century later, these two teams will play against each other in an ODI for the 150th time.

cricket Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
England's captain Eoin Morgan, center, shakes hands with Australia's captain Aaron Finch.
England's captain Eoin Morgan, center, shakes hands with Australia's captain Aaron Finch.(AP)
         

England and Australia are international cricket’s oldest rivals. These two teams played the first ever Test match in 1877 in Melbourne and are part of a traditional rivalry in cricket’s oldest format called ‘The Ashes’. Interestingly, when the sport decided to test uncharted waters by playing the first ever limited overs match, which has since come to be known as one-day internationals, these were the two countries involved again.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground was the scene of the first ever ODI, which was played between England and Australia on January 5, 1971. A little less than half a century later, these two teams will play against each other in an ODI for the 150th time.

ALSO READ: Analysis of Mitchell Starc’s poor ODI form in 2020 and why he needs to buck the trend in England

This will make this rivalry only the third such to have contested 150 or more matches. Asian powerhouses India and Sri Lanka top the list with 159 encounters, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka have battled it out on 155 occasions. England and Australia take part in a three-match ODI series at Manchester from Friday and after the series would have played 152 matches.

Australia occupy the fourth and fifth slot in the list too, having played 140 ODI matches against India and the West Indies.

Hindustantimes

Australia are the most successful team in the format, courtesy their world beating sides of the late 90s and the first decade of the 2000s, when an all-star team dominated the ODI landscape under the leaderships of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. They have won the ICC World Cup a record five times.

ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan is the most dangerous left-handed batsman Australia have ever faced

India and West Indies have won the global event twice each. India and current world champions England are arguably the biggest powerhouses in ODIs currently but Aaron Finch’s Australia would want to show that the men from down under are not to be taken lightly when they play the upcoming series.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In