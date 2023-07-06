Home / Cricket / England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test: Marsh, Boland, Murphy to play in Bazball's do-or-die Aussie challenge
Live

England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test: Marsh, Boland, Murphy to play in Bazball's do-or-die Aussie challenge

Jul 06, 2023 02:06 PM IST
OPEN APP

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score, Ashes: Follow England vs Australia 3rd Test live score at Headingley in Leeds

England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Ashes: Trailing 0-2, England face Australia in the third Ashes Test, at Headingley in Leeds today with an aim to stay alive in the five-match series. The visitors are currently leading and will be aiming for a series-clinching victory in the third Test. Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to stage a comeback, after having shown some positives in London. For Australia, the spotlight will be on Steve Smith, who will become the 14th Aussie to reach three-figure Test appearances. In the second Test, which Australia won by 43 runs, Smith bagged his 32nd Test ton, smacking 110 runs off 184 balls in the first innings. For his knock, he was also adjudged the Player of the Match. England have made three changes to their squad for the third Test, with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side. Fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder, which needs surgery. With Pope out, Harry Brook is expected to be promoted to number three in the batting order.

Eng vs Aus 3rd Test Live score: England captain Ben Stokes and Australia captain Pat Cummins
Eng vs Aus 3rd Test Live score: England captain Ben Stokes and Australia captain Pat Cummins(Getty)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    England vs Australia Live Score: Three changes likely for Australia

    We can now confirm that Scott Boland, Todd Murphy and Mitchell Marsh are all marking their run-ups, which means Cam Green and Hazlewood are unlikely to play. Murphy, of course, will make his Ashes debut in place of Nathan Lyon, who has been ruled out due to an injury.

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: Weather update

    There are chances of rain in patches throughout the day but that doesn't mean there will be a shortage of action. Even if there are rain stoppages, it is unlikely to be big ones. Fingers crossed for full day's play. 

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    ENG vs AUS live score: Mitchell Marsh set to play

    Mitchell Marsh is likely to replace Cameron Green in Australia's playing XI. Green has reportedly failed to recover from the soreness. Josh Hazlewood too might sit out to make way for Michael Neser.

  • Jul 06, 2023 02:06 PM IST

    England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: England XI

    A desperate England have made three changes to their playing for the third Test. James Anderson, Josh Tongue and Ollie Pope have made way for Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali. 

    England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

  • Jul 06, 2023 01:59 PM IST

    England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score

    The tension is unmissable as England and Australia get ready to square off in what could possibly be the series-deciding third Test match at Headingley in Leeds today. England are down 0-2 and apart from the riveting action on the field, there is a lot that has happened between the two sides in the last couple of weeks that makes this Test match perhaps the most-anticipated one of the new cycle this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes series ben stokes pat cummins + 1 more

England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test: Marsh, Boland, Murphy to play

cricket
Updated on Jul 06, 2023 02:06 PM IST

ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score, Ashes: Follow England vs Australia 3rd Test live score at Headingley in Leeds

Live Eng vs Aus 3rd Test Live score: England captain Ben Stokes and Australia captain Pat Cummins(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's highest ODI run-scorer, announces retirement

Bangladesh star batter Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Tamim Iqbal has called time on a memorable Bangladesh career.(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 01:03 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Stokes fires fresh salvo at Aussie media; Cummins says will do a Bairstow again

Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins stood their ground as temperatures kept rising ahead of the England vs Australia 3rd Test in the Ashes.

Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 12:56 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Why Ruturaj, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma were not selected in India T20I squad

Here's why Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma were not selected in India's T20I squad for the West Indies tour.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 12:26 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Live Score: Scotland vs Netherlands Latest Updates

ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Live Score: Follow live score and latest updates of Scotland vs Netherlands cricket match and scorecard.

Live ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Live Score Latest Updates: Scotland vs Netherlands(AP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 06, 2023 02:11 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Star India cricketer cries on camera after being left out of T20I squad

In an interview with former Indian head coach WV Raman, Shikha Pandey broke down when asked about her non-selection for the Bangladesh tour.

India's Shikha Pandey hits a reverse sweep(AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 11:34 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Zaka Ashraf appointed as chairman of PCB management committee

Ashraf was favourite to become chairman of PCB but it had to postpone it after the formation of its board of governors was challenged in multiple courts.

Zaka Ashraf takes charge as PCB management committee chief
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 09:52 AM IST
PTI |

Watch: Kohli dismissed cheaply by Unadkat; Rohit, Jaiswal hit sparkling fifties

Virat Kohli's problem against the away going delivery continued as he was dimissed by Jaydev Unadkat in a practice match ahead of West Indies Tests.

Virat Kohli walking back after getting dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat
cricket
Updated on Jul 06, 2023 12:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ajit Agarkar to get the highest salary among all previous India chief selectors

Agarkar is set to get the highest salary as chief selector of the Indian team in recent times. A final decision on his pay package is likely to be taken soon.

File image of Ajit Agarkar(Instagram)
cricket
Updated on Jul 06, 2023 10:39 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'If I come back...': ABD namedrops Kohli, SKY in 'I could still play' revelation

AB de Villiers has confessed that he is still pretty capable of playing at the highest level but won't put himself through the grind due to the lack of drive.

Have we seen the last of AB de Villiers in professional cricket? (RCB/Twitter)
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 07:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Duleep Trophy: All-round show by Harshit Rana brings North Zone back in the game

At stumps, South Zone were at 63/4 with out-of-favour India opener Mayank Agarwal batting on 37. The rain robbed at least an hour's play in the final session.

North Zone bowler Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of South Zone batter Ricky Bhui(PTI)
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 06:55 AM IST
PTI |

‘Second-greatest batter in Australia after Bradman’: Ponting makes massive claim

Ahead of the third Ashes Test, Ricky Ponting made a massive claim, calling a batter from Australia as his country's ‘second-greatest’ after Don Bradman.

Ricky Ponting made a big claim.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Jul 06, 2023 08:23 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Stop concentrating on India vs Pakistan’: Afridi's thunderbolt on World Cup

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi displayed terrific form in the Vitality Blast, where he claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches. He is now gearing up for the World Cup.

Shaheen Shah Afridi in action for Pakistan.(AFP/File Photo)
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 06:15 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan, who lost their previous two ODI series in Bangladesh, can take an unassailable lead in the three-match series at the same venue on Saturday.

Taskin Ahmed reacts after the dismissal of Rahmat Shah during the first ODI(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 06, 2023 12:04 AM IST
AFP |

Ashes 2023: Fuming England need a Bradman-inspired comeback

Australia seek another win to clinch their first Ashes in England since 2001; angry England may need more than their ‘Bazball’ to make a comeback at Headingley

England's Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley during practice. (Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Jul 06, 2023 07:54 AM IST
ByN Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out