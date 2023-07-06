England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test: Marsh, Boland, Murphy to play in Bazball's do-or-die Aussie challenge

England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Ashes: Trailing 0-2, England face Australia in the third Ashes Test, at Headingley in Leeds today with an aim to stay alive in the five-match series. The visitors are currently leading and will be aiming for a series-clinching victory in the third Test. Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to stage a comeback, after having shown some positives in London. For Australia, the spotlight will be on Steve Smith, who will become the 14th Aussie to reach three-figure Test appearances. In the second Test, which Australia won by 43 runs, Smith bagged his 32nd Test ton, smacking 110 runs off 184 balls in the first innings. For his knock, he was also adjudged the Player of the Match. England have made three changes to their squad for the third Test, with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side. Fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder, which needs surgery. With Pope out, Harry Brook is expected to be promoted to number three in the batting order.

Eng vs Aus 3rd Test Live score: England captain Ben Stokes and Australia captain Pat Cummins(Getty)