England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test: Marsh, Boland, Murphy to play in Bazball's do-or-die Aussie challenge
ENG vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score, Ashes: Follow England vs Australia 3rd Test live score at Headingley in Leeds
England vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Ashes: Trailing 0-2, England face Australia in the third Ashes Test, at Headingley in Leeds today with an aim to stay alive in the five-match series. The visitors are currently leading and will be aiming for a series-clinching victory in the third Test. Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to stage a comeback, after having shown some positives in London. For Australia, the spotlight will be on Steve Smith, who will become the 14th Aussie to reach three-figure Test appearances. In the second Test, which Australia won by 43 runs, Smith bagged his 32nd Test ton, smacking 110 runs off 184 balls in the first innings. For his knock, he was also adjudged the Player of the Match. England have made three changes to their squad for the third Test, with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side. Fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder, which needs surgery. With Pope out, Harry Brook is expected to be promoted to number three in the batting order.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 06, 2023 02:36 PM IST
England vs Australia Live Score: Three changes likely for Australia
We can now confirm that Scott Boland, Todd Murphy and Mitchell Marsh are all marking their run-ups, which means Cam Green and Hazlewood are unlikely to play. Murphy, of course, will make his Ashes debut in place of Nathan Lyon, who has been ruled out due to an injury.
- Jul 06, 2023 02:33 PM IST
England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: Weather update
There are chances of rain in patches throughout the day but that doesn't mean there will be a shortage of action. Even if there are rain stoppages, it is unlikely to be big ones. Fingers crossed for full day's play.
- Jul 06, 2023 02:28 PM IST
ENG vs AUS live score: Mitchell Marsh set to play
Mitchell Marsh is likely to replace Cameron Green in Australia's playing XI. Green has reportedly failed to recover from the soreness. Josh Hazlewood too might sit out to make way for Michael Neser.
- Jul 06, 2023 02:06 PM IST
England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score: England XI
A desperate England have made three changes to their playing for the third Test. James Anderson, Josh Tongue and Ollie Pope have made way for Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali.
England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood
- Jul 06, 2023 01:59 PM IST
England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score
The tension is unmissable as England and Australia get ready to square off in what could possibly be the series-deciding third Test match at Headingley in Leeds today. England are down 0-2 and apart from the riveting action on the field, there is a lot that has happened between the two sides in the last couple of weeks that makes this Test match perhaps the most-anticipated one of the new cycle this year.