England vs Australia, World Cup semi-final: Watch England seamer Jofra Archer’s impressive football skills during practice

We have often seen several cricket players playing football to prepare for matches. It has become a norm for coaches to engage cricketers in football matches to prepare them for a upcoming cricket game. The Indian players even took part in a charity football match against movie stars and the skills of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were highlighted to the fans.

Before the ongoing England vs Australia match, another cricketer showed off his impressive football skills in practice. Fast bowler Jofra Archer was seen impressively juggling a football before the match at Edgbaston. Archer is friends with several football players in England and regularly posts photographs with the likes of Raheem Sterling and David de Gea on his social media accounts. You can check out Archer’s football skills here:-

Archer had a fruitful outing against Australia in the second semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. Archer picked up the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch to finish with figures of 2/32 in his 10 overs.

All the England bowlers delivered at Edgbaston to bowl out Australia for just 223. Chris Woakes was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed 3 Australian batsmen for just 20 runs. Now England will need to chase 224 runs for a chance to face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup. They are looking to become the third straight nation to win the World Cup at home after India and Australia.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 19:01 IST