England vs Ireland, 1st Test: Michael Vaughan slams ‘embarrassing’ England collapse against Ireland

Former captain Michael Vaughan labelled England an “embarrassment” after they were dismissed for 85 before lunch on the first day of their one-off Test against Ireland. England won the toss yet were unable to cope with the early movement as Tim Murtagh took 5-13 at Lord’s, where the seamer has long been a mainstay for county side Middlesex. Ireland, in just their third Test, were dismissed for 207, with England ending Wednesday’s opening day on 0-0, a deficit of 122 runs.

“When the ball does anything you shut your eyes and hope England get through it,” Vaughan told Test Match Special.

“There were some good balls but there was also some timid play and poor strokes.””Let’s be honest, it’s an embarrassment -- you’re at ‘the home of cricket’, in a Test against Ireland and you’re all out for 85, there is no other word to describe it,” the former Yorkshire batsman added.

England have now lost all 10 wickets in a single session four times since 2016, having previously not done so since 1938.

“All out for 85 against Ireland is probably the lowest of the low out of those,” said Vaughan after England came back down to earth with a bump following their World Cup triumph at Lord’s 10 days earlier.

The Ireland match is England’s last Test before they attempt to regain the Ashes from Australia, starting on August 1 at Edgbaston.

“England have so much talent, they have got the game to be successful, but you worry about the mentality of the team when it becomes tricky and the ball moves around,” said Vaughan.

“Unless they change their mentality when playing the moving ball, there are going to be many more days like this over the coming weeks.

“You wouldn’t want to have third-day Test tickets for the Ashes.”But another former England captain, Alastair Cook, said all was not lost for Joe Root’s side against the Irish.

“If Ireland get a few early wickets in England’s second innings the pressure will be really on them because then they really should win this Test,” said Cook, still opening for Essex after retiring from England duty last year.

“England are still in this game, which is remarkable after getting bowled out for 85 batting first.

“They will have to bat very well now but anything over 160-170 will be incredibly hard for this Ireland side to chase.”

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 21:40 IST