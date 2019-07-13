England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 final: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

Hosts England have a chance to etch their name in history as they look to become the third host nation to win the ICC Cricket World Cup. They are going to take on New Zealand in the final of the showpiece event at Lord’s on Sunday. Both the nations haven’t captured the world title in their history and after India and Australia’s ouster, cricket fans will witness a new champion. New Zealand, like the semi-final, will be big underdogs against a rampant English side who thrashed 5-time champions Australia in the semi-finals. It will be a battle between the destructive batsmen of England and the lethal bowlers of the Kiwis.

READ | Never imagined England will be in World Cup final after 2015 disappointment, says Eoin Morgan

Where is England vs New Zealand final match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup final match will take place at Lord’s, London.

At what time does the England vs New Zealand final match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup final match begins at 3 PM IST on Sunday (July 14).

Where to watch live coverage of England vs New Zealand final match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The England vs New Zealand World Cup final match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch England vs New Zealand final match online?

The online streaming of the England vs New Zealand World Cup final match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs New Zealand match on hindustantimes.com.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 14:35 IST