ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand lose top wicket taker Lockie Ferguson for England showdown

England’s chances of securing a place in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup were given a boost with the news New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss Wednesday’s crucial clash in Durham with a hamstring injury. Ferguson has been one of the stars of the tournament for the Kiwis, taking more wickets than anyone other that Australia’s Mitchell Starc with 17. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

“Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today’s match against England as a precaution,” the New Zealand team said in a statement.

England need to win to guarantee their place in the last four with defeat opening the door to Pakistan when they face Bangladesh in their final group game on Friday.

New Zealand have not mathematically secured a semi-final spot, but they would need to lose, Pakistan to beat Bangladesh and have a huge swing in net run rate to deny them a place in the top four. Australia and India have already booked their place in the semi-finals.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 15:05 IST