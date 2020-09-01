England vs Pakistan: ‘Cameras kept showing Misbah, he had hands on his head’ - Inzamam-ul-Haq slams Pakistan coach

cricket

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:20 IST

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed current coach-cum-selector of the team Misbah-ul-Haq after a disappointing display in the 2nd T20I against England last week. Pakistan, after being asked to bat, posted a target of 195 for the hosts to chase. But with a sensational innings from Eoin Morgan, England chased down the target with five wickets in hands.

Speaking on his latest Youtube video, Inzamam questioned the negative reactions displayed by Misbah during the match, and said that his behaviour will affect the team’s morale during a tough contest.

Also read: Not here to hang out in Dubai, that’s not the time we are living in’ - RCB captain Virat Kohli

“During the fifth over of England innings, when Pakistan were bowling their Powerplay overs and had conceded 40-45 runs, the camera kept showing Misbah and he had his hands on his head, which suggested that something really bad had happened,” Inzamam said.

“There were still 155-160 runs to go, the match could have gone in anyone’s favour, but you are sending a message that suggests that you have done something wrong.

“You can have a proper discussion after the game, but if you respond like this during the match, then this will have a bad effect on the team,” he further added.

“No matter what happens during the match, only positive vibes should go out from the dressing room. It’s very important. We are T20 champions. If we’re losing in that (format), it’s a cause of worry,” the former Pakistan batsman said.

Also read: Paddy Upton weighs in on Suresh Raina’s decision to pull out of IPL 2020

Inzamam also drew a comparison between Misbah and former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur who was removed as the coach after Pakistan’s disappointing campaign last year. “Mickey Arthur used to respond in the same way,” said Inzamam, who was the chief selector when Arthur served as the chief coach.

“Whenever I used to go to watch series and talk to players, they used to complain a lot that Arthur’s similar antics affected them negatively,” he added.

Pakistan have already lost the three-Test series 1-0 and are currently 0-1 behind England in the T20I series.

(With PTI inputs)